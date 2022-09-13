Jimmy Kimmel gets backlash for crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmy speech

On Sept. 12, Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the show “Abbott Elementary.”

Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel presented the award to Brunson, and as a joke, Arnett dragged a “passed out” Kimmel on the stage and laid his body next to the microphone.

Quinta Brunson deserved better than giving her acceptance over Jimmy Kimmel’s “dead” body. #Emmys #AbbottElementary pic.twitter.com/ofP5mkXpvy — Garin Pirnia (@gpirnia) September 13, 2022

After Brunson was announced as the winner, Kimmel stayed on the floor near the microphone and continued to lay there for nearly two minutes as she gave her acceptance speech.

Brunson didn’t let the moment faze her, and throughout her speech, she gave thanks to her “Abbott Elementary” cast, her family, and her husband. She even mentioned Kimmel during the speech saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won.”

She may have taken it as a joke, but others watching were not too fond of Kimmel trying to steal Brunson’s spotlight with his antics.

Jimmy Kimmel should have left the stage during Quinta’s speech. Highly disrespectful #Emmys — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 13, 2022

If #QuintaBrunson stepping over #JimmyKimmel who literally laid in her spotlight on the day she won an Emmy isn’t a metaphor for what it means to be a WOC in a white mans world I don’t know what is. — Heba Gowayed هبة جويد (@hebagowayed) September 13, 2022

I don’t know of a better example of invasive white male privilege than Jimmy Kimmel laying in the middle of Quinta Brunson’s #Emmys2022 speech. He had no business/right to take up space in the way that he did. — 𝕮𝖔𝖚𝖗𝖙 𝕶𝖎𝖒 💥 (@TheCourtKim) September 13, 2022

Brunson addressed the moment later backstage, saying that Kimmel’s antics “didn’t bother me that much,” and said that he was an early fan of “Abbott Elementary.”

“Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him,” Brunson said. “I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face.”