Jimmy Kimmel gets backlash for crashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmy speech

Social media didn’t like Jimmy Kimmel ruining a special moment for Quinta Brunson
Image source: Instagram- @quintab

On Sept. 12, Quinta Brunson won the Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for the show “Abbott Elementary.”

Will Arnett and Jimmy Kimmel presented the award to Brunson, and as a joke, Arnett dragged a “passed out” Kimmel on the stage and laid his body next to the microphone.


After Brunson was announced as the winner, Kimmel stayed on the floor near the microphone and continued to lay there for nearly two minutes as she gave her acceptance speech.

Brunson didn’t let the moment faze her, and throughout her speech, she gave thanks to her “Abbott Elementary” cast, her family, and her husband. She even mentioned Kimmel during the speech saying “Jimmy, wake up. I won.”


She may have taken it as a joke, but others watching were not too fond of Kimmel trying to steal Brunson’s spotlight with his antics.

Brunson addressed the moment later backstage, saying that Kimmel’s antics “didn’t bother me that much,” and said that he was an early fan of “Abbott Elementary.”

“Tomorrow maybe I’ll be mad at him,” Brunson said. “I’m going to be on his show on Wednesday, so I might punch him in the face.”

