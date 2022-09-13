Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj blasted for blaming PnB’s girlfriend for his death

Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj are getting blasted by fans for blaming PnB Rock’s girlfriend for his shooting death in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Even rap queen Cardi B came out and slammed all the people who are pointing the finger at PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Steph, for posting this photo of the two of them eating at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles shortly before he was gunned down in a robbery attempt.

On Monday evening, Kodak suggested that the girlfriend needed to take her own life for posting where she and PnB were eating prior to the gunfire.

Nicki Minaj also had some strong words for those who orbit the rappers’ worlds and like to flex to their friends the places they are visiting.

After Pop Smoke there’s no way we as rappers or our loved ones are still posting locations to our whereabouts. To show waffles & some fried chicken????! He was such a pleasure to work with. Condolences to his mom & family. This makes me feel so sick. Jesus. #SIP #PnbRock 🕊 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Fans ripped into Minaj for placing the blame for the murder on the girlfriend who is already traumatized by witnessing the shooting and her boyfriend’s eventual death.

To say this knowing your fan base is going to go after that girl is very irresponsible. It wasn’t smart but I’m sure her intention was not for him to be harmed and she probably feels bad enough as is smh — It must be Gelli 💋 (@gellibabbii) September 13, 2022

Nicki worked with PnB… we not coming after his girl, come on. Barbz can read a room. This not the time for harassment or bs, period! Stop jumping to ridiculous conclusions. — Brii 💗😮‍💨 (@barb_brii) September 13, 2022

So you as a public figure just gone add to the Train of Blame. Like any fan couldn’t of posted him, not knowing for a fact if the killer ever saw her story. That girl is traumatized and going through enough and people with your energy aren’t helping at all — Hoochiha Uchiha (@SnackOnAPeach) September 13, 2022

After getting so much backlash for her words, Minaj doubled down on her stance about being

The ppl around these rappers gain so much. It’s time to start really reminding them over & over!!! At least TRY to put your foot down if you CARE! Tell them!!! You’re not loved like you think you are!!! You’re prey!!!! In a world full of predators!!!! What’s not clicking???!!! https://t.co/wpfxtnkBU6 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Yup. Ima say what I want. As a RAPPER & as a MOTHER. I know 1st hand how these guys feel coming from the streets then being able to provide for their moms. My heart is hurting for the MOTHERS OF THESE KIDS that tried to make something better of their lives!!! LETS EDUCATE ASAP!!! https://t.co/9YFjbZfQWx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2022

Cardi B countered Nicki and Kodak’s sentiments sharply. Cardi said it is “irresponsible” and “inconsiderate” to make PnB’s girlfriend the target of so much hate when they should be comforting her after her tragic loss.