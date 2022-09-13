Search
Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj blasted for blaming PnB’s girlfriend for his death

Cardi B, however, is slamming everyone who is pointing the finger at PnB Rock’s girlfriend for the fatal shooting
PNB Rock and girlfriend Steph. (Image source: Twitter – @PnBRock)

Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj are getting blasted by fans for blaming PnB Rock’s girlfriend for his shooting death in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022.

Even rap queen Cardi B came out and slammed all the people who are pointing the finger at PnB Rock’s girlfriend, Steph, for posting this photo of the two of them eating at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles shortly before he was gunned down in a robbery attempt.


On Monday evening, Kodak suggested that the girlfriend needed to take her own life for posting where she and PnB were eating prior to the gunfire.

Nicki Minaj also had some strong words for those who orbit the rappers’ worlds and like to flex to their friends the places they are visiting.


Fans ripped into Minaj for placing the blame for the murder on the girlfriend who is already traumatized by witnessing the shooting and her boyfriend’s eventual death.

After getting so much backlash for her words, Minaj doubled down on her stance about being

Cardi B countered Nicki and Kodak’s sentiments sharply. Cardi said it is “irresponsible” and “inconsiderate” to make PnB’s girlfriend the target of so much hate when they should be comforting her after her tragic loss.

