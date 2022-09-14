Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Justin Williams shares how Roc Nation supports the next generation of creators

Roc Nation is furthering the education of young creatives
Justin Williams

The Roc Nation School of Music, Sports, and Entertainment is a part of Jay-Z’s mission to educate the next generation of industry makers. The program offers academic opportunities, scholarships, and a summer academy, as their mission is to close the college completion gap by providing high-achieving students with financial needs access to high-quality education at a national teaching and research institution.

Justin Williams is the assistant director of the Roc Nation Hope Scholarship and spoke with rolling out about the program and what they offer.


What is this program about?

This is [based] upon bringing creatives together and giving them the opportunity to further their education. We are an undergraduate program with one master’s program. We have five majors which are applied music, vocal performance, music, technology, and entrepreneurship, course management, and sports marketing and communication.


What is your role?

One of my hats is to be a promise coach, which helps facilitate classes for students and point them in the right direction as far as internships, one-on-one mentorships, and externships.

What can this program do for students looking to make a name for themselves in music, sports, and entertainment?

One of our faculty directors is Young Guru, who is the director of the music, technology, and entrepreneurship program, and that gives students the opportunity to one-on-one [facetime] with him and pick his brain on a daily basis. That’s what sets us apart from other universities across the country.

What have you learned since joining this program?

I’ve learned how to explore the creative minds of others and get them on the right track, and get them to see more of the world. We want to open them up to more opportunities and future careers in the sports and entertainment industry.

Read more about:

Also read

Dr.-Gwennetta-Wright
Entertainment
GBC Media will honor Black excellence at Met Gala and Icon Awards Dinner
Benjamin Banneker High School
Education
Benjamin Banneker High School awarded $10K for Great Atlanta Band Challenge
ElliottWilson
Music
Elliott Wilson of 'Rap Radar' says this trait makes Jay-Z a great person
GloriaCarter
Education
Jay-Z and his mom are helping to send young people to college
RoryAndMal
Music
Rory & Mal recap Made in America festival and give Jay-Z his flowers
- NO WIRE SERVICE -
Music
Future said he would try to get at Beyoncé

Watch this video

What's new

IMG_8859
Disney's 'The Little Mermaid' featuring Halle Bailey sparks emotion
0467E02A-98F4-453B-B71D-E6E5A1325D5E
Jo Marie Payton of The Proud Family says she was Cinderella in real life
IMG_1656 (1)
Chicago’s community TV network is getting a refresh