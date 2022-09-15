Ex-NBA player’s daughter sucker punches opponent, but mother is charged (video)

The mom who told her daughter to attack a girl during a youth basketball game in November 2021 is being forced to pay $9,000 in restitution to the victim, according to “TMZ.”

Tira Hunt was recording a video of her daughter, whose father is ex-NBA player Corey Benjamin, in a basketball game. After one of the opposing players knocked Hunt’s daughter down after a jump shot, the mother encouraged her daughter to attack the girl. That’s when she sucker-punched the girl, and the crowd went into shock.

The mother went to the cops over the incident in December 2021 and was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and battery.

On Sept. 14, an Orange County Superior Court judge approved a diversion program that has a list of conditions, with the major one including a $9,000 payment to the victim. Hunt must also write an apology to the victim, her parents, and the two basketball teams involved, and attend anger management classes before returning to basketball games. Hunt was also forced to stay away from the victim.

After the incident, Benjamin apologized for his daughter’s actions, saying “To the young lady who was punched by my daughter during a youth basketball game, I sincerely apologize to you and I am praying for your complete healing, both physically and emotionally.