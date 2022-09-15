Search
Quinta Brunson interrupts Jimmy Kimmel’s show to finish Emmy speech (video)

The creator, producer, writer and star jokes about controversial moment
Quinta Brunson on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (Video screenshot: YouTube – Jimmy Kimmel Live)

Quinta Brunson got her revenge.

The creator and star of “Abbott Elementary” guest appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” on Sept. 14. The appearance came two days after Brunson won an Emmy for Writing for a Comedy Series. When she approached the stage to give an acceptance speech, Kimmel layed on the floor for the entirety of the speech, which was met by a large deal of outrage on social media with claims Kimmel stole Brunson’s spotlight.


So as Kimmel wrapped up his opening monologue for his show on Sept. 14, Brunson walked onto the stage and began speaking herself.

“I have a little favor to ask, actually,” Brunson told Kimmel. “You know how when you win an Emmy, you only have 45 seconds to do an acceptance speech, which is like not that much time? Then, you get less time because someone does a dumb comedy bit that goes on too long?”


Kimmel then tilted his head back, sarcastically recalling the situation.

“You know, I have heard of that happening in previous years,” Kimmel said. “Yeah.”

“Well, I was wondering, well demanding, if I could get a couple of extra minutes to thank a couple of extra people,” Brunson said.

The rising media juggernaut then thanked multiple people for their contributions to the success of “Abbott Elementary.”

Kimmel then explained his side of the story in Brunson’s interview.

“That was a dumb comedy bit that we had done,” he said. “I lost then I drank too much and then I had to be dragged out onto the stage. Then, people got upset, they said I stole your moment and maybe I did. I’m very sorry if I did do that. I’m sorry I did do that, actually. Also, the last thing I would ever want to do is upset you because I think so much of you.”

Brunson said she didn’t realize what Kimmel was doing because she enjoyed the moment of winning an Emmy. She also said she had a good night.

“That was your first time at the Emmy’s and you won,” Kimmel said.

“Yeah, crazy,” Brunson said.

“Because I’ve been to the Emmy’s like 20 times and I’ve never, ever, won,” Kimmel said.

