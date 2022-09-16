Search
New Music Friday: Symba, EST Gee and Jack Harlow trade bars, Ab-Soul returns

Nicki Minaj pops up on Young Bleu single
CMG Label artists, from left, Blocboy JB, 42 Dugg, EST Gee, Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti and Mozzy. (Photo credit: Rashad Milligan for rolling out)

This week shined the spotlight on plenty of newer artists.

Symba and EST Gee were among the artists who released new projects on Sept. 16.


Symba, from the Bay Area, released Results Take Time days after his jaw-dropping freestyle on Funk Flex where he addressed violence within the Black community, Flex disrespecting Tupac and PnB Rock’s death. Symba’s latest project discusses the topics of challenges in his youth and as a young adult, from taking the long road of staying true to morals versus chasing fast success. The album features Kali, Roddy Ricch, Fridayy, Rayven Tyler, Iian Rich, Key Glock, 2 Chainz and IDONTKNOWJEFFERY.

EST Gee’s I Never Felt Nun continues the Louisville MC’s  series of albums with the word “nun” in the title. Fresh off a popular collaboration album with fellow CMG artist 42 Dugg, Gee’s new album features Future, Jack Harlow, Bryson Tiller, MGK and Jeezy.


Future also appeared on G Herbo‘s single “Blues.” It’s the second-straight week Herbo has dropped a single, as he released “Me, Myself & I” featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie last week.

Kodak Black released a two-pack with “Spin” and “Walk.”

Ab-Soul dropped a rare single “Moonshooter” under Top Dawg Entertainment. Yung Bleu returned with the single “Love In The Way” featuring Nicki Minaj. Cam’Ron and A-Trak released their second single together this month “Ghetto Prophets” featuring Griselda’s Conway The Machine. Rising artists Anna dropped “Sinking Feeling” and Fresco released “7/11.”

