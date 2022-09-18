Jay-Z and Roc Nation get allegedly crooked cop arrested

The social justice advocacy group founded by Jay-Z is celebrating the federal indictment of a former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who allegedly kidnapped and raped women more than 20 years ago.

The U.S. Department of Justice has filed federal civil rights crimes against ex-cop Roger Golubski for allegedly kidnapping and raping two women repeatedly between 1998-2002, according to Hot New Hip Hop. Golubski faces life in prison if convicted on the six-charge indictment.

Dania Diaz, the managing director of Jay’s Roc Nation, responded to the arrest of Golubski, which comes a year after the organization filed a federal corruption lawsuit against the Kansas City Police Department.

“We continue to stand in solidarity alongside the people of Kansas City, Kansas who have been patiently for justice and accountability. The arrest of Roger Golubski is a significant step toward creating a safer community and we applaud the Department of Justice for their commitment, diligence and thorough work on this investigation.”

Team Roc put the spotlight on corruption in Kansas City, Kansas — which is on the western side of the Kansas-Missouri border from the more well-known Kansas City, Missouri — when it called the department “one of the worst examples of abuse of power in U.S. history.”

“We are committed to holding these so-called public servants accountable for alleged rampant acts of brutality and exploitation and request a meeting with the DOJ to discuss our findings — findings we hope will move you to act,” Team Roc wrote in an open letter to Kansas Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta then, according to the publication. “These allegations require the urgency that the Kansas City, Kansas, community deserves.”