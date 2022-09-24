Shontel Greene’s winner mentality delivers on multimillion-dollar businesses

Shontel Greene, the product of a pair of drug-addicted parents, made the decision to become a drug dealer at the impressionable age of 14. Though her environment repeatedly affirmed that her life expectancy may not reach much beyond her teenage years, she consciously decided that she would defy the odds and secure a future beyond the hard scrappy streets she hustled on. Greene set clear goals and through her determination, she realized her dreams.

What was life like growing up for you in Baltimore? What adversities if any did you face?

The unforgiving urban environment of Baltimore city has produced many prolific individuals. From elite athletes and actors to legendary entertainers and musicians, Baltimore’s unique street culture and demographic structure churn out individuals who seem impervious to the volatile ebb and flow of inner-city life. Many have overcome insurmountable challenges and have succeeded as a result. I am the product of drug-addicted parents, and I made the decision to become a drug dealer at … the age of 14 to save my family from losing our home. Though my environment repeatedly affirmed that my life expectancy would not stretch beyond my late teenage years, I consciously decided that I would defy all odds and secure a future beyond the dilapidated streets I hustled on.

What are some of your proudest achievements?

My accomplishments include being a three-time college graduate, successfully parenting my daughter as a teenage mother and owning two businesses. The first, More Than Just Friends Adult Medical Day Center, which serves as a wholesome space to host patients throughout the day with medication therapy, as well as activities and events meant to keep them mentally and physically strong. The second, Nursez R Us, a residential service agency providing adult dependent care to qualifying citizens in the state of Maryland.

What are some of your goals or plans for the near future?

My life’s purpose and goals are divinely aligned, I plan on continuing my advocacy and personal contributions towards affordable healthcare for all, especially those belonging to vulnerable communities who need this option most.

What advice would you give younger women with similar backgrounds?

Find your passion. Know your market. Get a mentor. Take action, even if you’re still learning.

What else would you want people to know about you?

Growing up, there was no way that anyone could have convinced me that I’d be where I am today. Many people treated me as a castaway and as if the dreams I had as a teenage mom were too large. One thing about real hustlers is that we’re resourceful and I learned early on how to apply the skills I learned from the streets to my craft as a serial entrepreneur. I’d like to leave your audience with this, developing grit prepares you for long-term success.