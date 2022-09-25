Ime Udoka’s mistress handled Nia Long’s travel arrangements

In another twist to the romantic debacle involving Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, the woman who he was having an office affair with was handing the travel arrangements for his fiancée Nia Long.

“TMZ” reports that one of the duties that the staffer Udoka had an affair with handled was booking the flights for the Boyz N the Hood and The Best Man actress.

Moreover, the unnamed female employee also assisted Long when she made the permanent move to Boston from her Los Angeles home. It remains to be seen if Long will move back to the West Coast in light of the scandal.

The woman’s name has not been released, but Long is certainly aware of the woman’s identity.

As has been reported ad nauseam, Udoka has been suspended for the entire 2022-23 NBA season despite taking the Celtics to the NBA Finals in his first year as head coach. After a months-long investigation by an independent law firm, Udoka was found to be in violation of the team’s code against fraternization.

Furthermore, the team indicated that there was harassment taking place after the two began their illicit mutual romantic relationship.

The situation is made more tragic by the fact that the team was sporting a sub .500 record at the turn of the year before Udoka orchestrated one of the greatest in-season turnarounds in NBA history.