Daughter of ‘Basketball Wives’ star Brooke Bailey dead at 25

“Basketball Wives” star Brooke Bailey is receiving a tremendous outpouring of love and support after it was announced her daughter died suddenly.

Brooke Bailey did not give any details, but the media has reported that her daughter, Kayla Bailey, died after sustaining injuries in a car accident in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Later, Brooke Bailey reposted the report that confirmed the manner in which Kayla Bailey lost her life.

Multiple celebrities, including Nicki Minaj, Porsha Williams and Tammy Rivera flooded Brooke Bailey’s IG page with condolences and love.

“Omg beautiful I’m sooooo sorry!” Rivera penned in the comments section. “My prayers are with you. I’m lifting your name high tonight in prayer 🙏🏽😔”

Brooke Bailey made her debut with “Basketball Wives” in 2012 after dating former NBA stars Rashard Lewis and Vernon Macklin. Her daughter was able to parlay that notoriety into a successful modeling career. Brooke Bailey returned to the reality show for its 10th season in May 2022.

Also, Brooke Bailey posted a series of stories for her 600K Instagram followers on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, reiterating how much her daughter was loved and to also convey her thankfulness for the friends and fans who are praying for her.