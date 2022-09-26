Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Daughter of ‘Basketball Wives’ star Brooke Bailey dead at 25

Bailey is eternally grateful for the outpouring of love and condolences after the sudden loss of her daughter
Brooke Bailey (Image source: Instagram -– @brookebaileyinc)

“Basketball Wives” star Brooke Bailey is receiving a tremendous outpouring of love and support after it was announced her daughter died suddenly.

Brooke Bailey did not give any details, but the media has reported that her daughter, Kayla Bailey, died after sustaining injuries in a car accident in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.


Later, Brooke Bailey reposted the report that confirmed the manner in which Kayla Bailey lost her life.


Multiple celebrities, including Nicki Minaj, Porsha Williams and Tammy Rivera flooded Brooke Bailey’s IG page with condolences and love.

“Omg beautiful I’m sooooo sorry!” Rivera penned in the comments section. “My prayers are with you. I’m lifting your name high tonight in prayer 🙏🏽😔”

Brooke Bailey made her debut with “Basketball Wives” in 2012 after dating former NBA stars Rashard Lewis and Vernon Macklin. Her daughter was able to parlay that notoriety into a successful modeling career. Brooke Bailey returned to the reality show for its 10th season in May 2022.

Also, Brooke Bailey posted a series of stories for her 600K Instagram followers on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, reiterating how much her daughter was loved and to also convey her thankfulness for the friends and fans who are praying for her.

Read more about:

Also read

C7670AE8-D532-423A-89E0-BB75CF4B737C
Entertainment
Teleau Belton is bringing NowThatsTV to reality
Draya Michele at the Los Angeles premiere of 'Wonder' held at the Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, USA on November 14, 2017
Fashion
Draya Michele promotes Femme LA collaboration with jaw-dropping campaign
getImgIntranet
Sports
Mike Tyson gives prediction on his life expectancy
Screen Shot 2022-07-10 at 12.31
Reality TV Videos
Toya Bush-Harris embarking on new ventures on 'Married to Medicine' season 9
Screen Shot 2022-07-10 at 11.40
Reality TV Videos
Dr. Heavenly Kimes promises thrills and drama on 'Married to Medicine' season 9
Love In Paradise
Reality TV
'Love in Paradise' star Valentine shares what to expect from him in season 2

Watch this video

What's new

karl-anthony-towns-jordyn-woods
Karl-Anthony Towns has most unusual birthday gift for Jordyn Woods
Herschel Walker2
Herschel Walker grants 'rolling out' exclusive to address campaign attacks
TaylorHale
What Taylor Hale said as 1st Black woman to win 'Big Brother' (video)