Rihanna will perform during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show

Both she and the NFL confirmed the news on Sept. 25
Photo credit: Bang Media

Rihanna is back. After rumors floated around for a few hours that the artist may headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show next year, things started to become more real when this Instagram picture was posted.

On Sept. 25, Rihanna posted a picture of her tattooed hand holding up a football, and shortly thereafter, the NFL confirmed the news.

Rihanna hasn’t done much performing  over the past few years, as her last time on stage publicly was the Grammy Awards in 2018. She previously turned down performing at a Super Bowl in support of Colin Kaepernick, who has accused the league of blackballing him because of kneeling during the national anthem.


This year’s Super Bowl will also be sponsored by Apple Music after a decade with Pepsi, and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which Rihanna is already signed with, will help produce the halftime special for the third year.

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z said in a press release from the NFL. “A person born on the small island of the Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

Last year, the halftime show for Super Bowl LVI featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar.

