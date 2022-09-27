Ari Fletcher opens up about Moneybagg Yo and her pregnancy battle

Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo’s relationship has been a mystery for the past few months, and one of the main secrets people want to know was if the two are expecting a child.

On Sept. 12, Moneybagg Yo posted and deleted a picture of a woman’s stomach that appeared to have a baby bump. Her face was not revealed, but of course, many people suspected that it was Fletcher.

Over the past two weeks, Fletcher has found ways to dodge the rumors, but she opened up about the topic on her cooking show “Dinner With the Don” on Sept. 26.

“I’m going to tell you guys what happened,” Fletcher said. “Yes, that was me in the picture holding my stomach like this. That was me. Unfortunately, I had a miscarriage. God said, ‘not right now, but probably in the future.'”

Fletcher also revealed that she and Moneybagg Yo are separated. On Aug. 26, Fletcher tweeted “Happy, paid and single! Ready for everything new!”

“I did break up with that motherf—– because he had me f—– up,” Fletcher said on her show. It wasn’t about cheating. It didn’t have nothing to do with anyone else, it was something solely between me and him.”