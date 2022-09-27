Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Ari Fletcher opens up about Moneybagg Yo and her pregnancy battle

Ari Fletcher reveals the news that many have wanted to know
Image source: Instagram – @therealkylesister

Ari Fletcher and Moneybagg Yo’s relationship has been a mystery for the past few months, and one of the main secrets people want to know was if the two are expecting a child.

On Sept. 12, Moneybagg Yo posted and deleted a picture of a woman’s stomach that appeared to have a baby bump. Her face was not revealed, but of course, many people suspected that it was Fletcher.


Over the past two weeks, Fletcher has found ways to dodge the rumors, but she opened up about the topic on her cooking show “Dinner With the Don” on Sept. 26.

“I’m going to tell you guys what happened,” Fletcher said. “Yes, that was me in the picture holding my stomach like this. That was me. Unfortunately, I had a miscarriage. God said, ‘not right now, but probably in the future.'”


Fletcher also revealed that she and Moneybagg Yo are separated. On Aug. 26, Fletcher tweeted “Happy, paid and single! Ready for everything new!”

“I did break up with that motherf—– because he had me f—– up,” Fletcher said on her show. It wasn’t about cheating. It didn’t have nothing to do with anyone else, it was something solely between me and him.”

Read more about:

Also read

tekashi 6ix9ine_featured_bang
Music
Tekashi 6ix9ine slams Brittney Griner during trip to Russia
t.i
Music
T.I., Spice 1, and other hip-hop OGs clap back at DJ Akademiks
rihanna cropped
Music
Rihanna will perform during the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show
ddg
Music
Halle Bailey's beau DDG thought racism was over before 'Little Mermaid' (video)
NORESTRICTIONS
Music
Ciara and Summer Walker collaborate again for 'Better Thangs'
Screen Shot 2022-08-01 at 12.08
Music
Beyoncé is going on tour; find out when

Watch this video

What's new

38A05893-AD2F-4334-BF7E-DC3E37505132
Miss GA USA and Miss GA Teen USA share journey leading up to the big stage
megan thee stallion_featured_bang
Megan Thee Stallion launches website with mental health resources
Brittney-Griner-Instagram-Cover
Brittney Griner's college coach mum about her detainment; former players react