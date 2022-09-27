Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Edwin Hodge navigates being a Black special agent in CBS’ ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

Catch the actor in season 4 on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EDT

“FBI: Most Wanted” debuts a new episode of season four on Sept. 27 at 10 p.m. EDT on CBS titled “Taxman.” This story features rookie agent Ray Cannon, played by Edwin Hodge, who joins the Fugitive Task Force as they hunt down a mysterious person targeting IRS offices. This new season is available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

Hodge details his preparation for the role, and the raw and real experience of a Black man working in law enforcement.


Pictured: Edwin Hodge as Special Agent Ray Cannon. Photo: Mark Schafer/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

How did you prepare to play your character, Ray Cannon, in the new season?

I got a chance to catch up on season three prior to me moving out here to New York to start filming for the new season. I love the storytelling. It’s very real, it’s in your face, and it’s honest when it portrays the character development, and their lives when they’re not out there trying to catch the bad guys. I thought those were the more interesting stories. You’re truly understanding these people as human beings and not just FBI agents. It is definitely a humbling experience to be here and to be able to continue to do what I love to do.


What’s your character’s backstory?

My character’s from New Orleans, so he has a different swagger than that of New Yorkers. There’s going to be a little twang in his voice and a little hot sauce here and there. He’s got to be able to move and shift and be ready for unexpected things at unexpected times. New York is a machine that just steadily runs. It never shuts down. That’s how I think of my character Ray. He is someone who is very ambitious, who is goal driven, and goal oriented. He’s following the footsteps of his father, who’s a retired agent himself. So, he has a lot to prove to himself, to his father, and also to Remy, who’s pretty much taking him under his wings. His relationships with the agents will be something that I think will be a nice adventure for the audience.

Does the show cover controversial topics?

Before we hopped on this interview I was talking to David Hudgins and a couple of the writers in the room and really trying to figure out who Ray is. What does it mean to be a Black man in law enforcement in these days? He was a police officer for 10 years of his life. What lessons did he learn? What injustices did he see? Was he a part of the problem at one point? Like I said, there are a lot of stories to be told and when you’re putting a Black man in a badge, there’s a lot of conflicting history.

Read more about:

Also read

TaylorHale
Reality TV
What Taylor Hale said as 1st Black woman to win 'Big Brother' (video)
Nia Long - Instagram Cover
TV
Nia Long was blindsided by Ime Udoka's scandal with the Boston Celtics
SnowdenAugust-011-671x960
TV
Sylvia Snowden is making sense of Chicago politics on CAN TV
IMG_1079
TV
CAN TV's new show, 'Real Talk,' embraces self-care
shutterstock_1336957709
TV
Netflix considering shifting to weekly releases
BaliBabyMajorlikween
Making Smoke Co.
Majorlilkween details new Bali Baby collaboration; reveals who's making smoke

Watch this video

What's new

Ari Fletcher
Ari Fletcher opens up about Moneybagg Yo and her pregnancy battle
Brittney-Griner-Instagram-Cover
Brittney Griner's college coach is mum; former players react
Brett Favre
Sports roundup: Black quarterbacks excel in week 3, Ime Udoka, and Brett Favre