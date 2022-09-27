Search
The Out of Bounds crew discusses Week 3 of the NFL season, the Ime Udoka situation in Boston, and Brett Favre stealing money from Mississippi.

Sports roundup: Black quarterbacks excel in week 3, Ime Udoka, and Brett Favre

Sports roundup: Black quarterbacks excel in week 3, Ime Udoka, and Brett Favre
