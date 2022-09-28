Diddy being sued by woman claiming to be Kim Porter’s niece

According to TMZ, Diddy is being sued by someone who claimed to be Kim Porter’s niece, and says she was wrongfully terminated from being a nanny after she got pregnant and needed to take maternity leave.

In documents obtained by TMZ, a woman referred to as Jane Roe, is claiming she became a full-time nanny to Diddy’s twins, Jessie and D’Lila, after Porter passed away in November 2018.

Roe says she got pregnant in August 2020 and told Diddy she needed to take maternity leave. That’s when she said Diddy became “infuriated” and terminated her employment around the time she was set to begin her leave.

Roe claimed that Diddy’s reps said she was terminated because she was pregnant and unmarried, which “set a bad example” for his daughters. Roe claims she was never compensated for overtime, meals, and rest periods during her employment, and Diddy failed to provide her accurate wage statements.

Hours after the documents were released, a source close to Diddy said that the woman wasn’t terminated because she was pregnant. The nanny was allegedly part time, and Diddy also allowed her to live in his home with her son while she was taking care of his daughters.

A spokesperson for Diddy says, “Her babysitting services were always intended to be temporary, especially since the girls were getting older and spending most of the day at school. Mr. Combs will take swift and immediate action to protect his family against these false claims.”