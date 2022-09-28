Kodak Black pays rent for nearly 30 families facing eviction

Kodak Black is being lauded for his continual humanitarian endeavors in his Florida community by staving off evictions for nearly 30 families.

According to XXL, the rapper nicknamed “Yak” paid the rent of more than two dozen families through the community effort led by Francky Pierre-Paul and the Zachariah McQueen Foundation to assist families at the Merry Place Housing Projects in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Kodak posted for his 12 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, “28 families was bout to get evicted for being behind on their rent a few months. I paid what they owed and also paid their rents for the next few months so they good for the remaining of the year.”

Kodak added another post to explain the reasoning for this gesture. “I’m a project baby. I do it fa the projects. People relying on just enough cash to survive.”

Yak paid out a total of $88,902.80, his attorney said in a statement to XXL.

“I am happy about making other people happy,” Kodak told the publication. “It makes my heart happy to know those 28 families are taken care of through the end of the year. I don’t always post the good I do, I just try to do right by people.”

Most rap fans remember Kodak handing out free air conditioning units in the summer of 2021 to the residents of a Pompano Beach, Florida, housing project where he was reared.

“People relying on just enough cash to survive in the projects,” Kodak said during an Instagram Story he posted last year. “We love to give back in any shape or form. I remember growing up in these same projects and stuff. It’s hot right now. The heat will bring a little frustration. Sometimes that cause people to act out. I remember when I had to take from people. So, now that I’m blessed enough to give back, that’s what I like to do. We out here passing out A/C units, helping install them and all that right now.”

Because Kodak is a prolific philanthropic participant, he was feted by the mayor of his hometown during a ceremony in his honor.