Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

LeBron James headlining ownership group for pro pickleball team

The NBA star is investing into another sports team
LeBron James (Image source: Instagram – @kingjames)

LeBron James is set to be one of the newest owners of a professional pickleball team.

On Sept. 28, Major League Pickleball announced that James and his business partner Maverick Carter, along with other NBA players Draymond Green and Kevin Love, will join the ownership. James and Carter will own the team through their business, LRMR Ventures.


“Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the country, building communities in cities and towns all over the world,” MLP founder Steve Kuhn said in a statement. “This investment and the platform that this group provides will significantly help us with our goal to reach 40 million pickleball players by 2030.”

Pickleball is a racket sport that combines the elements of tennis, badminton, and ping-pong. Major League Pickleball is one of the unique professional team leagues in the United States. The league expanded from 12 to 16 teams, which opened up the chance for James to invest in the league.


According to a survey conducted by the Sports & Fitness Industry Association, about 4.8 million people played pickleball last year in the United States.

This is not the only team that James has had a stake in. In 2021, James became a part owner of the Boston Red Sox. He also has held a minority ownership share of the Liverpool Football Club since 2011.

James has openly said that in the future he hopes to own a team in Las Vegas.

Read more about:

Also read

AshleyNicoleMoss
Sports
Why Ashley Nicole Moss believes the Knicks will do well this season
BrettFavre
Sports
Ex-NFL QB Brett Favre considered prison labor to build volleyball facility
shaq
Sports
Shaq explains why he refuses to comment on Ime Udoka scandal
Brittney-Griner-Instagram-Cover
Sports
Brittney Griner's college coach mum about her detainment; former players react
BidenSuprisedBraves
Sports
Andre Dickens, Keisha Lance Bottoms celebrate Atlanta Braves at White House
karl-anthony-towns-jordyn-woods
Sports
Karl-Anthony Towns has most unusual birthday gift for Jordyn Woods

Watch this video

What's new

diddy_featured_bang
Diddy being sued by woman claiming to be Kim Porter's niece
LilNasX
Lil Nas X making superstar moves with extravagant Montero tour
AshleyNicoleMoss
Why Ashley Nicole Moss believes the Knicks will do well this season