Rodney Perry, BernNadette Stanis power ‘The Urbans’ red carpet premiere

Rodney Perry brought the humor and hijinks while Bern Nadette Stanis brought the beauty and the glam to the Silverspot Cinema at the Battery in Atlanta for the premiere of “The Urbans” comedy TV show.

“The Urbans” was created by the Green Brothers – Rasheed K. Green and R. Saeed Green – for New Magic Productions. It centers around an upholstery owner named J. Whitman, played by R. Saeed Green, on Urban Avenue which is the line of demarcation between the haves and the have-nots.

Audiences experience the comedy as Whitman navigates the world around him that is full of eccentric and colorful characters such as the esteemed Clifton Powell, comedian Rodney Perry, Bern Nadette Stanis, as well as Langley Cornwell, Prieska Outland and others.

“The Urbans” show is now streaming on Tubi, Freevee, Amazon and FilmRise.

Stanis, the ageless beauty whom urbanites fell in love with playing Thelma in the iconic “Good Times” sitcom in the 1970s, provided a snippet of what to expect from her in the series.

“I enjoyed working with them and I also enjoy the upcoming time that we’re going to be working together,” she told rolling out as she raced to the screening. “My character ‘Peaches’ is going to be so much fun to watch because you know, she owns this ice cream shop with all those beautiful flavors that are very promiscuous,” she laughed.

Perry, a gifted comedian, told rolling out that this is a unique comedy show that the Green brothers are bringing to the screen.

“Think ‘The Office.’ Think ‘Seinfeld.’ It’s got that comic sensibility,” Perry said. “It’s got that funny, funny sensibility. And it’s something you haven’t seen in a black comedy in a long time.”