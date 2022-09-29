Gunna’s lawyers claim there is no evidence against him; file 3rd motion

On Sept. 28, Gunna’s lawyers filed their third motion for a bond hearing.

The Atlanta rapper’s legal team is arguing that the rapper should be released since the only serious act was dropped last month, and Georgia prosecutors have failed to show evidence that Gunna should remain behind bars.

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, has been in Fulton County jail since May 2022 after he and 25 other people were indicted, including Young Thug and members of Young Slime Life. In the third motion, Gunna’s lawyers claim Fulton County prosecutors have not found one witness who has accused the rapper of threatening anybody.

The motion reads, “with the Court’s Order requiring the protection to reveal to the defense by September 23 any and all proffers or witness statements from gang members implicating Kitchens in any gang-related criminal conduct or threats to witnesses, the prosecution has now acknowledged that no actual information or documentation exists.”

A new indictment filed by prosecutors removed Gunna’s name from the May 2018 allegation that claimed he and Thug were arrested during a traffic stop after four people in the car were armed with weapons.

The motion also states that in five other acts listed by prosecutors that date back to September 2017, Gunna was only charged with violating the Georgia window tint statute. All other charges against Gunna in the case were dismissed.

In Gunna’s second bond hearing, the judge stated that Gunna might threaten or intimidate witnesses if he were to be released ahead of his Jan. 9, 2023, trial. Gunna is charged with racketeering, and being a leader of another street gang with ties in Atlanta.