Twitter users demand apology for blaming PnB Rock’s girlfriend for his death

The LAPD stated the alleged shooter and his father were already in the parking lot when PnB Rock and his girlfriend showed up at Roscoe’s
PnB Rock and girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang  (Image source: Twitter – @PnBRock)

Cardi B and Marc Lamont Hill were the biggest names to emphatically denounce the rap fans who falsely accused PnB Rock’s girlfriend of precipitating the shooting death of her boyfriend at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles on Sept. 12, 2022.

Moments before a young man shot and killed PnB Rock in South Los Angeles, the girlfriend and mother of his two children, Stephanie Sibounheuang, had posted their whereabouts on her Instagram page along with a photo of their breakfast plates.


Turns out that the alleged shooter and his father were already in the parking lot when PnB Rock and Sibounheuang pulled up in their luxury whip at the famous breakfast eatery.

A 17-year-old teen has been arrested for allegedly executing the 30-year-old PnB Rock while he ate with his family. The alleged shooter’s stepmother, who is also unidentified, was apprehended and reportedly will be charged by the LAPD with accessory to murder. The father, who authorities believe drove the getaway car, Freddie Lee Trone, is currently on the run and is considered “armed and dangerous.”


Twitter users thoroughly condemned the throngs of people — including Nicki Minaj and Kodak Black — who blamed PnB’s girlfriend for giving away their location.

“Yeah all of you that were speculating that it was PnB Rock’s girlfriend post that [led] to his demise need to get punched in the throat,” wrote one Twitter user.

“All y’all fake detective a–es owe PnB Rock’s girlfriend apology,” wrote another.

Fellow rapper Cardi B, who initially told people to refrain from placing blame on Sibounheuang, also chimed in following the updated report. “Told y’all… Y’all must not know how the hood moves,” Cardi wrote via Twitter. “Y’all owe that girl [an] apology for the s— y’all put her through [that] knowing that she saw her baby dad die in her face. Social media investigators, y’all suck!”

