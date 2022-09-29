Very timely: 50 Cent shares trailer for ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ (video)

Music icon-turned-Hollywood producer 50 Cent is dropping what can only be termed a very timely TV show titled “Hip Hop Homicides.”

The series, which will appear on WE tv beginning on Nov. 3, 2022, will hone in on the shooting deaths and unsolved killings of a score of rappers, including XXXTENTACION, King Von, Chinx and Soulja Slim and many others.

According to HipHopDX, the show is being billed as an investigative series produced by 50 Cent and Mona Scott-Young. The show will be hosted by former TMZ personality and journalist Van Lathan and will showcase the evidence, highlight eyewitness testimonies, and analyze conspiracy theories.

“As of 2022, there have been a staggering number of rappers who have been murdered. And more than half of those cases are unsolved,” Lathan said in the teaser for the upcoming series. “I’m your host, Van Lathan, and together with executive producer 50 Cent, we’re here to bring these cases into the light.”

Fifty, who has attained entertainment industry prominence for his production of the blockbuster series “Power” and “BMF,” outlined why he created this new series.

“G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories. As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus,” Fifty said in a statement obtained by HipHopDX. “Hip-hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle.”

Check out the trailer below: