Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Very timely: 50 Cent shares trailer for ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ (video)

The prolific rapper-turned-producer is making a series about the many unsolved killings of rappers
50 Cent (Photo credit: Bang Media)

Music icon-turned-Hollywood producer 50 Cent is dropping what can only be termed a very timely TV show titled “Hip Hop Homicides.” 

The series, which will appear on WE tv beginning on Nov. 3, 2022, will hone in on the shooting deaths and unsolved killings of a score of rappers, including XXXTENTACION, King Von, Chinx and Soulja Slim and many others. 


According to HipHopDX, the show is being billed as an investigative series produced by 50 Cent and Mona Scott-Young. The show will be hosted by former TMZ personality and journalist Van Lathan and will showcase the evidence, highlight eyewitness testimonies, and analyze conspiracy theories. 

“As of 2022, there have been a staggering number of rappers who have been murdered. And more than half of those cases are unsolved,” Lathan said in the teaser for the upcoming series. “I’m your host, Van Lathan, and together with executive producer 50 Cent, we’re here to bring these cases into the light.”


Fifty, who has attained entertainment industry prominence for his production of the blockbuster series “Power” and “BMF,” outlined why he created this new series.

G-Unit Film and Television has thrived by telling real stories. As I continue to grow my current slate, premium non-scripted programming will be a major focus,” Fifty said in a statement obtained by HipHopDX. “Hip-hop loves things that are damaged. This series will shed light on the artists that didn’t make it through the struggle.”

Check out the trailer below:

 

Read more about:

Also read

photo-output-4-1
Entertainment Videos
Hailey Kilgore offers insight on her character Jukebox in 'Raising Kanan'
50 Cent explains
Movies
50 Cent drops trailer to gory horror film 'Skill House' (video)
photo-output-6
Entertainment Videos
Malcolm Mays makes hard choices in season 2 of 'Raising Kanan'
299624984_436314148647830_7016593533833641233_n
Entertainment Videos
Reality Check with Ashley Silva of 'Love & Marriage: DC'
IMG_2387
Entertainment Videos
Mekai Curtis and Patina Miller locked and loaded for 'Raising Kanan'
50 Cent explains
Movies
50 Cent casts his young son in extremely graphic horror film (photo)

Watch this video

What's new

Kanye West
Kanye West's strange attempt to make peace with Kris Jenner
Actor Malik Yoba and hip-hop artist Styles P share a laugh in Brooklyn (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Rapper Styles P discusses health and wealth disparities in Black community
Actor Seth Gilliam recalls a request from President Barack Obama (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
'The Wire' actor says Barack Obama requested show memorabilia for White House