Boosie tells Blacks to boycott Netflix’s ‘The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ (video)

Boosie is angered that Netflix’s big money play has Black folks being traumatized all over again
Photo credit: Instagram – @officialboosieig

Rapper Boosie Badazz is thoroughly disgusted by Netflix’s record-breaking movie on the cannibalistic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and demands that the streaming giant take the movie down.

The Baton Rouge, Louisiana-born Boosie, whose birth name is Torrence Hatch Jr., took to both his Instagram story and Twitter to rage against Netflix for featuring a film on the evil psychopath who murdered and then ate mostly Black and Hispanic men during his reign of terror.


Boosie, 39, joins some of the family members of Dahmer’s slain victims who denounced the Netflix film.

The victims’ families adamantly disagree with Michael McCann, the former Milwaukee County district attorney, who claims the cops did take the disappearance of Black and homosexual men seriously. The fact remains that many people believe that Dahmer would never have been able to kill 17 people had the victims been Caucasian. 


