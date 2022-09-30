New music Friday: Pastor Mike Jr, J. Cole, Tory Lanez, Kid Cudi, DDG and Quavo

A lot of new music was released on Sept. 30, from gospel to rap, music lovers have a number of songs and albums to listen to this weekend.

In gospel, Stellar Music Awards Artist of the Year Pastor Mike Jr and Kierra Sheard collaborated for the single “Miracles.” JJ Hairston released the 11-track album Believe Again, which features Travis Greene and the Maverick City Gospel Choir. Evvie McKinney released her debut album, Love, Evvie McKinney.

In hip-hop, Kid Cudi released his new album Entergalactic, featuring Don Tolliver, Ty Dolla Sign, 2 Chainz and Steve Aoki. YG released his album I Got Issues, which features Nas, H.E.R., Post Malone and Roddy Ricch. Freddie Gibbs released the 15-track $oul $old $eparately, which features Kelly Price, Moneybagg Yo, Offset, Rick Rick Ross, Anderson .Paak, Raekwon, Pusha T and Musiq Soulchild. Tory Lanez released his 20-track album, Sorry 4 What, which LeBron James praised on Twitter.

FACTS!!!! He never misses. That boy talented as hell man! Bangers for days!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 30, 2022

DDG continues his streak of quality releases with It’s Not Me It’s You, his first project since Die 4 Respect in 2021. The project features NLE Choppa, Polo G, Kevin Gates and Gunna. Halle Bailey’s boyfriend used the Disney star’s voice in the background of his single, “If I Want You” and she’s also in an interlude where the couple is arguing. Standout non-single tracks include “9 Lives,” “Not the Only One” and “Love Myself.”

D Smoke collaborated with brother and R&B artist Davion Farris for the single, “Switch Up.” J. Cole appeared on Smino’s “90 Proof” with one of the more impressive verses of late. In the verse, Cole shares his wishes for a feature with Roc Nation labelmate Rihanna and how he’s always out of the spotlight. Quavo and Takeoff continued their duo run with “Nothing Changed.” Denzel Curry also released the deluxe edition of hip-hop album of the year candidate Melt My Eyez.