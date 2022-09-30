Oprah, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, others share their ‘Hair Tales’

Major Black female stars appear on “The Hair Tales” to share how they transformed their view of their own precious crowns.

Initially, many of these Black women were indoctrinated with repulsion for their own hair, which mirrored mainstream society’s hatred for them. But then these mahogany-hued queens detail how they began to embrace and celebrate their tresses.

“The Hair Tales” is being produced by OWN founder Oprah Winfrey, actress Tracee Ellis Ross and social commentator Michaela Angela Davis. The series features accounts from iconic stars like Emmy nominee Issa Rae, Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley, Chloe Bailey and “black-ish” star Marsai Martin. The women share their personal journeys, including their torment, love and pride about their hair.

Bailey, who is renowned for the creativity of her long locs, says her hair reflects who she is as a person. “It’s so hard to tame and control, but that’s how I am,” Bailey tells host Tracee Ellis Ross in the trailer.

The series will include coiff connoisseurs and social scholars like Dr. Noliwe Rooks, a professor in Africana Studies at Brown University, and Esi Eggleston Bracey, executive vice president and chief operating officer of beauty and personal care at Unilever.

“The Hair Tales” will debut on both Hulu and OWN on Saturday, Oct. 22 at 9 p.m. EDT. Afterward, two additional episodes will be released weekly on Hulu and one episode will be released weekly on OWN.