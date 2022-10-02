Ime Udoka’s NBA coaching career may be over says Matt Barnes

Former NBA player Matt Barnes has done a 180-degree turnaround from wholeheartedly defending Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka to saying he may never coach in the league again.

Udoka, a rising star in the coaching ranks, was suspended for the entire 2022-23 season for engaging in a romantic affair with a married subordinate within the Celtics organization. Moreover, the Boston brass hinted at inappropriate comments and harassment may have also taken place.

The former Los Angeles Laker told Vlad TV that romantic affairs in the NBA workplace is very commonplace, but this one is unique.

“Like I heard, it’s not about what he did, I guess it’s about who he did it with,” Barnes said. “This is not something that’s, you know, only in the NBA. It happens in the workplace all around. It’s not so much the act.”

Barnes, 42, was blunt in his assessment of Udoka’s prospects for future employment in the NBA.

“Boston will figure out a way, but you know if everything comes out he’ll be lucky if he coaches in the NBA again, to be honest with you. … I think it’s pretty heavy, man. It’s just some stuff you can’t do … Not judging, to each his own I’ve made plenty of mistakes, but if everything comes out it could get extra hot in the kitchen for him.”

Listen to Barnes discuss Udoka below:

Check out the report on ESPN about Udoka’s suspension below: