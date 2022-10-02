Soulja Boy shows off newborn baby (photos)

Soulja Boy and his longtime girlfriend Jackie Martinez are in a state of parental bliss after the arrival of their newborn on early Saturday, Sept. 30, 2022.

The 33-year old “Kiss Me Through the Phone” spitter, who was born Deandre Cortez Way in Chicago, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his seven million followers.

While cradling his precious cutie, Soulja gushed, “Lil Soulja daddy love u.”

Soulja is so pumped about being a new dad to a baby boy, he started a new Instagram page dedicated to his son, which he named Keandre, similar to his father’s name of Deandre.

The posts on his infant came just an hour before he celebrated his girlfriend Martinez’s birthday, exclaiming “Happy birthday to my queen. Today is your day; you’re the best.”

Fans of the prolific rhymer were anticipating the arrival of son Keandre since their gender reveal party back in March 2022. Not long before that, Soulja informed his fans and his maker that he was ready to become a parent.

“I have everything I want in life except for a son,” he penned on Instagram Story in September 2021. “God please bless me. I’ve been patient.”