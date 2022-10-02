Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Soulja Boy shows off newborn baby (photos)

The rapper celebrates the arrival of his first child
Soulja Boy (Photo credit: © Cathy Gibson, PacificCoastNews)

Soulja Boy and his longtime girlfriend Jackie Martinez are in a state of parental bliss after the arrival of their newborn on early Saturday, Sept. 30, 2022.

The 33-year old “Kiss Me Through the Phone” spitter, who was born Deandre Cortez Way in Chicago, took to Instagram to share the exciting news with his seven million followers.


While cradling his precious cutie, Soulja gushed, “Lil Soulja daddy love u.”

Soulja is so pumped about being a new dad to a baby boy, he started a new Instagram page dedicated to his son, which he named Keandre, similar to his father’s name of Deandre.


The posts on his infant came just an hour before he celebrated his girlfriend Martinez’s birthday, exclaiming “Happy birthday to my queen. Today is your day; you’re the best.”

Fans of the prolific rhymer were anticipating the arrival of son Keandre since their gender reveal party back in March 2022. Not long before that, Soulja informed his fans and his maker that he was ready to become a parent.

“I have everything I want in life except for a son,” he penned on Instagram Story in September 2021. “God please bless me. I’ve been patient.”

Read more about:

Also read

Lola Jaye
Authors
Lola Jaye shares how haunting eyes inspired her to write 'The Attic Child'
antonio brown nfl
Sports
Antonio Brown responds to video of him exposing himself in Dubai (video)
TeaCooper
Sports
What Te'a Cooper learned in her season away from the WNBA
ATLJacob
Music
Why Republic exec compared ATL Jacob’s new label to Cash Money
Nia-Sultana-7-960x904
Artist Interviews
Singer Nia Sultana is walking in her power with new EP
entertainment, BET, Crystal Bailey, Fashion, Design
Female Success Factor
Luxury event producer Crystal Bailey inspires women

Watch this video

What's new

Trevor-Noah cropped
How we know that Trevor Noah and Dua Lipa are dating
Lola Jaye
Lola Jaye shares how haunting eyes inspired her to write 'The Attic Child'
antonio brown nfl
Antonio Brown responds to video of him exposing himself in Dubai (video)