Why Republic exec compared ATL Jacob’s new label to Cash Money

On Sept. 29 a celebration for super producer ATL Jacob took place in midtown Atlanta with ATL Jacob, along with Iren “IG” Golder, for the independent record label, Wicked Money Family for its distribution deal with Republic Records under Imperial Distribution.

“It feels good,” Jacob told rolling out at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards. “You go from being a producer to being a boss.”

The Wicked Money Family currently features a handful of artists, including Marco 5k, Skrew Davinncci and Slum God. Republic Records executive vice president Danielle Price had high praise for the collective.

“I will say this has been one of the most exciting partnerships that the building has had in a really long time,” she said. “Vernon Brown is here … he probably remembers because he’s the guy for Cash Money, but the building was excited like this for Cash Money as it was when Wicked Money Family came in.”

The event also celebrated the start of Jacob’s career as an artist. On the producing side, the young hitmaker has had one of the biggest years in hip-hop. He produced Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” as well as Future, Tems and Drake’s “Wait for U.”

“As an artist, I’ve been in the studio and [Jacob] plays his s—,” Benny The Butcher told rolling out. “Nasty s—. It’s as good as anybody else I’ve heard, so I’m excited for him to do his thing.”

Jacob is featured on Big30’s “Uh Huh” from his new album Last Man Standing. His verse starts the song, and he eventually comes back for a back-and-forth with the Memphis artist in a catchy, club tune. Jacob’s celebration brought out some of Atlanta’s most popular underground artists, including Tony Shhnow, Reese Laflare, Based Savage, E Chapo, Nesha Nyceee, Jean Michaels, Sonny Digital and Quez of Travis Porter.

“He’s already living the way he’s supposed to be living,” Thatboyfunny, a social media and “Wild N’ Out” comedian, told rolling out. “He already knows what page he’s turning to in his career. He’s going up, I’m telling you right now, that boy’s tippy-toeing up top ATL Jacob.”

Jacob has already voiced his desire to release more music under the artist venture.