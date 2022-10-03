Search
Blueface and Chrisean Rock reportedly break up

The couple was notorious for the number of times they feuded vehemently in public
Blueface (Image source: Instagram – @bluefacebleedem)

After years of being embroiled in their volatile romance, Chrisean Rock declared that she is terminating her toxic relationship with rapper Blueface.

The two of them have made plenty of headlines for the past year with their public and private altercations and spats with their respective families.


But for Rock, the last straw came when footage of Blueface laying in bed with a mystery woman was posted on Instagram.

After the video went viral, Rock took to her own platform to declare that she is now “single.”

Before she informed the public about the breakup after years of their propensity to break things during their frequent fallouts, Rock took to IG stories to say that she has grown tired of their fights.

“I almost went to jail, yo. I swear to God,” Rock said while being surrounded by some of her friends. “I broke everything in my hotel room in front of that n—-… I broke the TV, the window… He had to run from that hotel to another.”

However, later on, Rock confused fans when she said that she is not ready to give up on her beau.

Blueface has yet to publicly respond to Rock’s pronouncements and seeming vacillation on their relationship status.

