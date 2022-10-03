Kanye West wears ‘White Lives Matter’ sweatshirt (photos)

Two years after rap fans looked askance at Ye West for meeting with and publicly supporting former President Donald Trump, the controversial rapper triggers urbanites once again.

West donned a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt at his Yeezy fashion show in Paris on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, while showcasing his Season 9 collection.

Kanye West wearing a White Lives Matter hoodie‼️😳 pic.twitter.com/9Xr7UCQAdF — RapTV (@Rap) October 3, 2022

West was also outfitted with an oversized pair of diamond grills that seemed to prevent him from actually closing his mouth.

West’s fashion statement reminds folks of his public support for the candidacy and then presidency of Trump.

Kanye West wearing a "White Lives Matter" shirt at his YZYSZN9 fashion show 🤔 pic.twitter.com/4C9lmUsenW — Kurrco (@Kurrco) October 3, 2022

In related news, Ye also walked a muddy runway for Balenciaga in leather pants, a jacket that featured a “security” patch, and a baseball cap. Kanye’s children North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint West all attended the Balenciaga showcase, as did Kylie Jenner and Doja Cat and other stars, according to Elle magazine.

Balenciaga’s creative director, Denma, explained the muddy platform as “a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.”

“I’ve decided to no longer explain my collections and verbalise my designs, but to express a state of mind,” Demna added in the show notes. “Fashion is a visual art and all we need is for it to be seen through someone’s eyes. Fashion in its best case scenario should not need a story to be sold to someone. You either like it or not. The set of this show is a metaphor for digging for truth and being down to earth.”