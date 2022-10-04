Comedian and beauty entrepreneur B. Simone says cancel culture isn’t real

The Media Girls On Tour: Brown Sugar Experience brought out a multitude of celebrity influencers in the city of Atlanta to kick off the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards weekend. B. Simone was one of the panelists for the night who can be described as a triple threat in the entertainment industry as a comedian, actress, and beauty entrepreneur.

Most know B. Simone from her six seasons of being featured on “Wild n’ Out,” her comedy tour, and appearing as a special guest on the Ladies Night Out Comedy Tour and Lit AF Tour with Martin Lawrence. She has also made appearances in a number of films and has been featured on BET, MTV, and VH1.

Simone now has a total of 5.4 million followers, but the road to stardom hasn’t always been easy. She first started by making comedic skits on YouTube where she also collaborated with some of her now celebrity friends, Blame It On Kway and Pretty Vee. Ultimately she became known for her famous one-liner, “you’re my boyfriend” and also, “baby girl.”

Her career took a turn for the worse in 2020 after being accused of plagiarizing bloggers in her self-help book, Baby Girl Manifest The Life You Want. Eventually, she issued a statement saying it was not intentional, but she understood the bloggers’ frustration. Despite her apology, cancel culture was at an all-time high during the Covid-19 lockdown and fans decided to deem her canceled. But the controversy didn’t stop B. Simone from reaching her goals.

She turned the bad publicity into a positive and used the buzz to launch her brand, B.SimoneBeauty. Her beauty brand includes beauty essentials like lip glosses and mattes, lip pencils, lashes, apparel, accessories, and even bundles. She also became a regular comedian on “Wild n’ Out” and took her fitness journey to the next level.

Sharing her fitness journey with her followers helped fans to see another side of B. Simone. She regained their trust in her overall brand and image which led her to launch B.SimoneFit. She even became a host for “The Know For Sure” podcast which allowed her to share her truth.

Rolling out caught up with B. Simone to find out how she stays positive despite everything that has been in the media.

How do you keep pushing forward?

I stay focused on my purpose. When you are purpose-driven you just focus on that and put your blinders on. You’re going to have human moments, you’re going to have moments that don’t feel so good, but if you focus and know your purpose; God will handle all that. I just focus on the purpose and keep that goal in mind.

What advice do you have for other entrepreneurs who are trying to establish themselves?

What exactly got me to this point is being myself.