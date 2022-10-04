Creative director Jeremy Green making history and building a legacy

Creative director and choreographer Jeremy Green has played an instrumental role in helping stars reach their fullest potential. Working with artists such as Offset, Latto, Lil Baby, and Cardi B, Green also has done theatrical work on Coming 2 America, Trading Places The Musical, Uncle Drew, The BET Awards, and BET Hip-Hop Awards. Green is the founder of the popular training program Behind the Movement, a program that serves up-and-coming entrepreneurs and professional dancers who aspire to have a career in the entertainment industry. He approaches every opportunity with purpose, passion and vision.

How did you arrive at this career choice?

My journey has been gradual and continuously evolving. I went from moving to Atlanta [and being] homeless with just a dream and a hustle to now working and creating for some of the most talented artists in the game. Growing up, I always had a strong faith. I knew God was going to provide the opportunities because of the purpose. It’s been a journey but l love and respect every part of it.

What separates you from others in your field?

In the words of 2 Chainz, “I’m different, yeah, I’m different.” My unique experience is creating a safe environment for the artists to be comfortable, be themselves, and be vulnerable. This results in creating the best body of groundbreaking work echoed in households and audiences that view the final work of art.

Tell us about your groundbreaking work at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards as the creative director.

I directed the sets of Armani White with Nore, BLEU & French Montana, King Combs, Fat Joe, and the Legendary Loud 30 tribute with Wu-Tang Clan, Remy Ma, Dead Prez, Three 6 Mafia, and Lil’ Kim. Each was approached with a different level of creativity and vision, accompanied by some of the most talented dancers in Atlanta. I am grateful to Jesse Collins, his entire team, and BET for trusting me to carry out such a historic moment. This has to be one of the best BET Hip-Hop Awards I’ve experienced.