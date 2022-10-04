Tia Mowry files for divorce

Actress Tia Mowry-Hardrict has filed for the dissolution of her marriage from Cory Hardrict after 14 years.

In legal documents obtained by The Blast, Mowry has filed for divorce from the actor in a Los Angeles County court citing “irreconcilable differences.”

The publication states that Mowry, the twin sister of Tamera Mowry-Housley, is seeking joint custody of the couple’s two children. The former star of the hit shows “The Game” and “Sister, Sister” also wants the judge to terminate spousal support for either party in the divorce proceedings.

Mowry has hired Kim Kardashian’s divorce attorney, Laura Wasser, to enforce the premarital agreement which states: “Pursuant to the parties’ Premarital Agreement, all assets and obligations of each party are her/his separate property.”

Mowry and Hardrict met on the set of Hollywood Horror in 2004 and dated for several years before getting married in 2008.

Their divorce after being together for nearly 20 years caught many pop culture observers by surprise. Mowry had recently explained to Essence magazine what she revered most about her marriage:

“After being together for 18 years, and married since 2008, Mowry-Hardrict said one of the things she loves most about their marriage is how Hardrict’s acts of faith and belief have elevated her own self-perception,” the magazine wrote.