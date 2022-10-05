Ahmaud Arbery’s mother is disgusted with Kanye West

Wanda Cooper-Jones, the mother of Ahmaud Abery, expressed her disgust with Ye West who donned a “White Lives Matter” sweatshirt during fashion week in Paris.

In a statement her attorney Lee Merritt, Cooper-Jones provided to Rolling Stone, she conveyed her “extreme disappointment” in Ye for what he wore while showing off his YZY collection.

“As a result of his display, ‘White Lives Matter’ started trending in the U.S., which would direct support and legitimize extremist behavior, [much] like the behavior that took the life of her son. That is the thing that Wanda and families like hers continue to fight against,” Cooper-Jones said.

“This mockery of the Black Lives Matter movement and his now denunciation of the movement as some sort of hoax flies directly in the face [of what he’s said,]” she added. “It’s confusing for her, it’s confusing for the families to receive his support privately, but publicly to set us all back.”

Cooper-Jones’ dismay is amplified since Yeezy had close ties to the family. Ye supplied some financial support to the family as well as to the survivors of the late security guard Jemel Robinson.