Barack and Michelle Obama celebrate 30th wedding anniversary

The beloved former first couple has celebrated their 30th wedding anniversary.

Barack and Michelle Obama visited the beaches at an undisclosed location, where they inscribed the words “Barack + Michelle” in the sand that was encased in a heart.

The 44th president captioned his carousel of photos with the words, “Miche, After 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. … Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”

He also posted a black-and-white photo of their wedding day.

Michelle Obama showed off a different set of photos of their time on the beach and their wedding day three decades ago. She captioned the pics with this:

“Happy anniversary to the man I love!” T

Barack and Michelle Obama met at the law firm Sidley Austin LLP in Chicago in 1989 and began dating soon thereafter. Barack would propose to Michelle two years later and eventually married on Oct. 3, 1992, at the Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago.