Comedian Amanda Seales dispenses laughs from coast to coast

Cutline: Comedian Amanda Seales is back to bringing laughter across the country

Amanda Seales is a comedian and creative visionary with a Masters in African American studies from Columbia University. Many know her as “Tiffany DuBois” of HBO’s “Insecure” and her HBO stand-up special, “I Be Knowin’.” She is also a former co-host on the daytime talk show, “The Real,” host of NBC’s “Bring the Funny,” and a face of the groundbreaking 2020 BET Awards. The creator and host of the hit “Live,” and now virtual, music and comedy game show, “Smart Funny & Black,” she speaks truth to change through her wildly popular Instagram, a weekly podcast, and book Small Doses. Always an advocate for Black voices, she founded Smart Funny & Black Productions to produce and create art as “edu-tainment” across the media landscape by any joke necessary.

Tell us about “The Black Outside Again” comedy tour.

I went on tour because I had been in the house for two and a half years, and most of us had been locked down. I was seeing how much was going on in the news and the nation, and I was like “Wait, I have to go talk about this because I can’t just keep this to myself.” So I started going back on stage. The material came so quickly that I was like I need to get on the road with this. I hadn’t done a stand-up special since 2019, so it’s overdue for me to do another one. So I said I’m going get on the road, get in the mix, and I’m going to get things cracking. It’s been great going to all these cities, I’ve been to so many.

What should an aspiring comedian do to get into the business?

You have to hang out outside and go to the comedy club. When I started doing comedy, that was the hardest part of it. Telling the jokes was the easy part. It was the mingling, hanging out, and talking to people that was tough. I’m an introvert in that way. That was tough for me, and it made me feel like I was the new girl in seventh grade all over again. It’s different to be on a stage than to be at a bar. It’s very different. If I come to a party and I don’t know anybody I become very acquainted with my phone. Me and my phone are best friends. We are in a corner. I’m physically here but I’m not going to talk until somebody talks to me. Then I get pegged as like, “Oh, she’s rude.” And it’s like, no, I just don’t know what to say. Once people start talking to me, I’ll warm up. I’m never the one who’s like “Hey, I’m Amanda. What do you do? What brings you here?”