I recently had the chance to chat with Chanda Smith Baker at the Minneapolis Foundation to discuss her disruptive work in the field of philanthropy and how it is changing the face of diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging work in the Minneapolis area and beyond. Below is a snapshot of our conversation. Check out the full video conversation on Rolling Out’s A Seat at the Table.

Tell us about the work you’re doing at the Minneapolis Foundation.

I’m really excited to have been in the role here for almost five years. I came here because I wanted to further my impact by amplifying the leadership of the work of others, which is effectively what we do, by bringing together donors, and then putting those investments to work, either through their direct investing or through grant making which I lead. I also lead our advocacy and I research strategies that all come to bear together on behalf of the community to address our hardest challenges to look at where we have disparities. We can then begin to make a sustainable difference in the communities that we care about, particularly the Brown and Black communities and other communities that have been left out and left behind in some instances.

How were you inspired to start in this work of philanthropy and DE&I?

I lost my mother in 2020 and certainly there’s been a lot of contributors, but I want to start with her because she was my day one. My mother would often say to me “a community is where you invest and not move from.” And she said that both literally and figuratively if you do move out of the neighborhood, you don’t move away from the people. I grew up in North Minneapolis, which is sort of identified as the Black community, and it’s the home of the most disparities while also having the most loving people and creative people. So, my life’s work has been threading the multiple layers of narrative and realities that exist to amplify and elevate so that communities are not just described by their problems or by their assets. I still live in the neighborhood, and I’m committed to making a difference here.

You’ve been called a disrupter in the field of philanthropy. What does that mean to you and the work that you champion?

To me, it is such an honor to not be defined as someone who is thinking within a group and is interested in maintaining the status quo. I’m willing to put new ideas on the table and run with them, and I have done that throughout my career. I’m willing to go there and I’m willing to say what needs to be said on behalf of my community because of the influence that I now have in these roles. I’m going to go to the table and I’m going to bring their ideas, and their needs to the table, regardless of where the tables are at. I’m going to do my very best to “rep” my community, and the needs that exist here.

How can our Rolling Out community support the work you’re doing at the Minneapolis Foundation?

Thanks for that question. Please listen to my podcast Conversations with Chanda and let me know other guests you’d like the hear from, look into how to support the fund for safe communities, and continue to engage and give back to the community at whatever level you can to make a difference.