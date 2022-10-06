LeBron James pleads with NBA commissioner to own team in Vegas (video)

LeBron James broached the topic of franchise ownership in a direct plea to NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

King James, who scored 23 points in one half of playing time during the Los Angeles Lakers’ 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, wants to open up a franchise in Las Vegas.

“It’s wonderful. It’s the best fan base in the world and I would love to bring a team here at some point. That would be amazing,” James said. “I know Adam [Silver] is in Abu Dhabi right now I believe with the Bucks and Atlanta, but he probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players so, I want the team here Adam, thank you.”

The billionaire James is definitely equipped with the requisite bag to afford to be part of an ownership group. He is doubling down on the revelation he made in June 2022. that he wants to bring an expansion franchise to Sin City.

Speaking It Into Existence! https://t.co/ARRiTp43cx — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 9, 2022

According to ESPN, Silver is aware of James’ aspirations but indicated that there are no expansion plans for the foreseeable future.

The NBA plans to negotiate new television/media and Collective Bargaining deals before seriously examining the adding of new teams. The possibilities of Las Vegas and Seattle as expansion candidates are real, but likely years away. https://t.co/aF7ypjzGbd — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 6, 2022

Meanwhile, the Lakers will begin the 2022-23 NBA season on the road against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors on October 18. King James will turn 38 on Dec. 30.