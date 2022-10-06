Shaking The Culture Festival aims to rival Coachella

BET Hip Hop Awards weekend had a lineup of events that represented both Black and Latino cultures. Many of them paid homage to hip-hop such as Shaking The Culture Festival.

This year’s festival was held at the Bonfire ATL location and brought out a slew of music and visual art lovers. Rolling out caught up with the creator and host, Diana Garcia, to learn more about the event.

“Shaking The Culture is both a podcast and a festival. What I’m looking forward to most is artists getting exposure and everyone networking,” said Garcia.

Garcia also was able to share her plans for the festival and who she hopes to impact. “What inspired me to create the festival had a lot to do with me being Latina. It’s called Shaking The Culture so I can add my spice to it and we did that. We like to attend Rolling Loud and Coachella so why not create your own and make it evolve to that? This is the next Rolling Loud and Coachella in Atlanta. We are really doing it out here,” she said.

The event not only consisted of a local independent artist showcase and a producer beat battle, but the festival also featured food and clothing vendors.

“This is a diverse event. I can honestly say we have some Latino artists hitting the stage as well as R&B, hip-hop, and all types of artists. We are truly shaking the culture with all this music. We also have photographers and visual artists tonight as well,” Garcia added.