Search
START TYPING AND PRESS ENTER TO SEARCH

Shaking The Culture Festival aims to rival Coachella

Geared toward merging the Latino and Black communities through music, visual art, and culture
Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

BET Hip Hop Awards weekend had a lineup of events that represented both Black and Latino cultures. Many of them paid homage to hip-hop such as Shaking The Culture Festival.

This year’s festival was held at the Bonfire ATL location and brought out a slew of music and visual art lovers. Rolling out caught up with the creator and host, Diana Garcia, to learn more about the event.


“Shaking The Culture is both a podcast and a festival. What I’m looking forward to most is artists getting exposure and everyone networking,” said Garcia.

Photo credit: C. Alexandra for rolling out

Garcia also was able to share her plans for the festival and who she hopes to impact. “What inspired me to create the festival had a lot to do with me being Latina. It’s called Shaking The Culture so I can add my spice to it and we did that. We like to attend Rolling Loud and Coachella so why not create your own and make it evolve to that? This is the next Rolling Loud and Coachella in Atlanta. We are really doing it out here,” she said.


The event not only consisted of a local independent artist showcase and a producer beat battle, but the festival also featured food and clothing vendors.

“This is a diverse event. I can honestly say we have some Latino artists hitting the stage as well as R&B, hip-hop, and all types of artists. We are truly shaking the culture with all this music. We also have photographers and visual artists tonight as well,” Garcia added.

Read more about:

Also read

IMG_0111
Music
DJ Cassidy delivers the grand finale of 'Pass the Mic'
IMG_0064
Music
Best fashion looks on the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet
SZA Attends Mastercard Celebrates the Start Something Priceless Campaign
Music
SZA describes her upcoming project as being 'all over the place'
IMG_0001
Music
King Combs hits the stage at 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards
blueface
Music
Blueface and Chrisean Rock reportedly break up
Kanye West
Music
Kanye West wears 'White Lives Matter' sweatshirt (photos)

Watch this video

What's new

FredHamptonJrVeganWorldCafe
Fred Hampton Jr.'s mentee says Black community needs to adopt veganism
marijuana potential unlocked
Why marijuana smokers should head to polls after Biden’s latest pardon
Tony Award winner and Broadway and music industry legend Irene Gandy on the red carpet in New York City (Photo by Derrel Jazz Johnson for rolling out)
Tony winner Irene Gandy shares the secrets to her success on Broadway