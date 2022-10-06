Why marijuana smokers should head to polls after Biden’s latest pardon

President Joe Biden has followed through on one of his campaign promises. On Oct. 6, his administration announced it was pardoning those convicted of simple marijuana possession.

“As I’ve said before, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden tweeted. “Today, I’m taking steps to end our failed approach.”

Any American who was previously convicted of federal possession charges has been pardoned.

”There are thousands of people who were previously convicted of simple possession who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result,” Biden wrote. “ My pardon will remove this burden.”

The announcement also calls for all state possession charges to be pardoned. He wants the way marijuana is being classified under the law, now currently on the same level as heroin, to be reviewed as well.

Biden noted there will still be restrictions on the trafficking of marijuana, however.

“I’d also like to note that as federal and state regulations change, we still need important limitations on trafficking, marketing, and underage sales of marijuana,” he wrote.

The pardons will clear about 6,500 people convicted from 1992 to 2021. NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson applauded the move.

“We applaud President Biden for pardoning those who have been convicted for the simple possession of marijuana,” Johnson tweeted. “Correcting unequal treatment — including marijuana reform — has been a priority issue for the NAACP for decades.”

“As I often said during my campaign for president, no one should be in jail just for using or possessing marijuana,” Biden said in his official statement.

The midterm elections will take place Nov. 8.