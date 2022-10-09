Southern, Prairie View rivalry sets off scuffle between coaches (video)

Deion Sanders and Eddie Robinson Jr. weren’t the only two parties to have a back-and-forth in the Southwestern Athletic Conference on Oct. 8. SWAC West division rivals Prairie View A&M and Southern University also got into an on-field altercation.

In addition to Southern and Prairie View being historical rivals, this season added a dash of extra spice, as Southern’s new coach Eric Dooley was PVAMU’s head coach from 2018-21. Many members of Dooley’s staff at Prairie View are still with the Panthers, and some coaches were seen exchanging words before kickoff as well.

Tension is high in Panther Stadium!#Southern and Prairie View about to get going in a pivotal SWAC West matchup. @WAFB9Sports pic.twitter.com/smEk08n7SK — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 8, 2022

On the field, the Jaguars (3-2) came out with a dominant 45-13 win over the Panthers (3-3), which led to Southern players leaving the opposing stadium in a barrage of harsh words and hurt feelings.

“This Coach Dooley house, he started this,” Southern defensive back Corione Harris told Louisiana sports reporter Kevin Batiste.

"This Coach Dooley House." "Mumford West." "Baton Rouge, Texas." #Southern is feeling more than good after dominating Prairie View in Eric Dooley's return. Highlights and reaction on @WAFB following the Bama/Texas A&M game. pic.twitter.com/yH9h9osBwS — Kevin Batiste (@KBatisteJr) October 9, 2022

Jackson State star defensive back Isaiah Bolden took a moment to recognize the humor of the day’s tense environments with a simple tweet.

“SWAC was on 10 today,” he posted.

Swac was on 10 today 😂 https://t.co/pRgTHzt8MG — I.B (@isaiahbolden23) October 9, 2022

Southern is set to host Alcorn State on Oct. 15, while Prairie View gets a bye week before returning to the field against Lamar on Oct. 22 in Beaumont, Texas.