Kanye West drops documentary along with hostile song (video)

Kanye West once again goes to war with popular culture and his perceived adversaries in a new video diary entitled appropriately “Last Week.”

It was within the last week or so that the artist legally renamed Ye incited a Twitter frenzy when he unveiled the infamous White Lives Matter sweatshirt while showcasing his clothing line during Paris Fashion Week.

Moreover, the controversial College Dropout architect received back-to-back suspensions and restrictions on Instagram and Twitter due to an anti-semitic diatribe. On Sunday, Ye went so far as to tell his fans that he plans to go “death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” in a now-deleted Twitter post, according to Billboard.

“I’m a bit sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE,” he penned. “The funny thing is I actually can’t be anti-semitic because black people are actually Jew [sic] Also You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball [sic] anyone who opposes your agenda.”

Yeezy also accompanied the searing 30-minute documentary “Last Week” with a combative song that he raps while being videotaped riding in his car:

“You a fake b—-/ You don’t really love Ye/ Go listen to Drake, b—-/You don’t have no idea what it take, b—h,” he raps.

“Trynna pass judgment on me like I ain’t s—/ I’m too much of a real one for a fake b—-,” adding that if they don’t want to listen to him they can gravitate towards Lil Baby, Future and others.

In the documentary, which Billboard describes as low-budget, hastily put together and meandering, Ye covers a litany of topics

“If I’m the king of the culture, I got to step up even if Jay is nailed by the money,” Yeezy says. “Even if Jay is not Christian … because you’re talking to the king of culture,” he adds, before ominously uttering, “This is a different level of nuclear activity that no one will recover from.”

The short film also delves into topics such as the building of the Donda Academy Christian schools, which is named in honor of his late mother, as well as attending his daughter North West’s basketball games, and includes his interactions with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Take a look below: