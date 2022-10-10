NeNe Leakes’ 23-year-old son reportedly suffers heart attack and stroke

Reality star NeNe Leakes‘ younger son reportedly suffered both a heart attack and stroke and landed in the hospital for several days.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star’s son Brentt Leakes was rushed to the emergency room following the medical malady, “TMZ” reports.

After spending several days in the hospital, Leakes was released and is looking at a long recovery, the publication indicates.

NeNe Leakes has not made a statement on the situation and there is no indication of how long the process to complete healing will take.

Last year, the Leakes family lost their patriarch Gregg Leakes following his long battle with cancer.