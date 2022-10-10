Willie D thinks he knows the reason behind death of Kanye West’s mother

Ye West has grabbed the attention of many people in the past few weeks, and some have a lot to say about his antics. Willie D, is one of the people who recently commented but his words weren’t as directed toward West as they were toward his deceased mother.

In an Instagram post on Oct. 8, Willie D took a screenshot of a Facebook post with his opinion of West. “Kanye West’s civil rights activist mama didn’t die because of a botched surgery, “Willie D said. “I think she committed after realizing she had raised a self-loathing [coconut emoji].”

The responses were not kind to Willie D, and one Instagram user said “His mom is deceased and she should not be held responsible for his behavior. Let alone saying she took herself out. This is bad taste … no better than Kanye.”

Willie D caught on to the comments, and on Oct. 9 issued an apology for his comments toward West’s mother.

“Kanye West fans tried to bully me for saying what I said, but when he wore the ‘White Lives Matter’ shirt, they were praising him as a free-thinker,” Willie D said in the video. “I’ma go ahead and be the bigger man and apologize for putting up that post and saying what I said. What I should have said is ‘f— all y’all.'”