Byron Allen makes history with latest acquisition

Billionaire media personality Byron Allen recently made history by buying a $100 million Malibu mansion, which is the most money an African American has ever spent on a home in the United States and the highest price paid for a U.S. home this year.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the mansion is a four-bedroom house with two guest houses which includes a home theater, tennis court, gym, and yoga studio. It also has a path allowing the owner to drive a golf cart or small vehicle down to the beach.

The Malibu estate was formally owned by B. Wayne Hughes, who co-founded the self-storage company “Public Storage” in 1972, and records show he paid around $20 million for the property in 2003. Allen’s next-door neighbor is now the “WhatsApp” cofounder, Jan Koum.

Before Allen bought the mansion, Beyoncé and Jay-Z held the record for the most money an African American has spent on a home in the U.S., spending $88 million on their mansion in Bel-Air.