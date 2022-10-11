Former NBA player Ben Gordon arrested at airport for hitting son

Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested at the LaGuardia International Airport in New York after he allegedly struck his 10-year-old son.

The New York Post did not divulge any specifics on where, how hard and how many times Gordon struck the pre-teen. But the boy was transported by an aunt to the Long Island Jewish Hospital for treatment.

Gordon, 39, was taken into custody by the police at the airport in Queens, New York. No other information on the apprehension has been divulged.

The former University of Connecticut standout and star point guard has a history with the law.

In November 2017, police in Harlem stopped him for driving with fake Florida license plates on his Mercedes G-Class SUV and he was given 10 hours of community service.

That same year, he was arrested for alleged bizarre behavior in an apartment building and pulling the fire alarms. A few months later, he was taken to jail for allegedly manhandling a man in an apartment.

Gordon’s mental health struggles are well-documented. According to TMZ, Gordon discussed his obsession with ending his life but managed to get help.

Some pundits and fans felt that Gordon was on his way to becoming a major NBA star after he won a championship at UConn in 2004. He then went on to average 15 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in his 11-year NBA career.