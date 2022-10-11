NeNe Leakes gives update after her son, 23, suffers heart failure and stroke

Fans of NeNe Leakes and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” were shocked to learn that her 23-year-old son Brentt had suffered both a stroke and congested heart failure.

Leakes, an original OG of the “Real Housewives Of Atlanta,” who quit after starring on the show for a decade, said she became distressed when “TMZ” broke the story on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, because she wanted to divulge the information at a much later date.

Doctors are perplexed as to how such a young man could have had both potentially deadly medical maladies simultaneously, and say that it could have been the result of contracting COVID-19 and not realizing it.

Nevertheless, the reality star, actress and entrepreneur told her 4.3 million Instagram followers on Monday afternoon that she is eternally grateful for the overwhelming tide of support and well-wishes.

“I’ve gotten tons of text messages and tons of emails. Everybody’s asking and concerned about Brentt and we thank you guys so much,” Leakes said in a series of IG stories. “This is not the way I wanted it to come out. We wanted to be able to talk about it ourselves when Brentt was in a better place. I would rather the correct thing be out there than something that’s not correct.”

Leakes proudly stated that her younger son does not smoke nor drink, but then expressed confusion as to how this could happen to him.

“[The doctors] were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and he didn’t know that he caught COVID. The doctors are saying they did see some things like that happen if they caught the delta variant.”

Leakes, the owner of The Linnethia Lounge – which is an entertainment bar – again expressed her gratitude for the support and said her son is recovering. “He has shown some improvement and we are very blessed for that,” she said.