Candace Owens claims Kim Kardashian called Whitney Houston ‘old hag’ (video)

Candace Owens releases what she says are Kim Kardashian’s own words describing the late Whitney Houston as an “old hag” during an angry rant aimed at former boyfriend Ray J.

The conservative commentator says that the “nasty” Kardashian was “hellbent” on being famous and used a litany of Black men to achieve her ambitious goal “and then left them in the dust.”



Owens segues to the infamous sex tape that launched a major financial windfall and empire for the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

“I have been fascinated, as you guys know, with the Kim Kardashian sex tape story, which is so relevant, I cannot tell you. Because… if this is correct, and by all indications, it seems that Ray J, her ex, is telling the truth – that she was not a victim of the sex tape but she orchestrated the sex tape, right? That she’s actually a nasty person behind the scenes, who has been hell-bent on being famous, and she used a lot of Black men, in particular, to get to where she is, and then left them in the dust.”

Owens played an old voicemail that was allegedly left by Kardashian for Ray J. In the voicemail, Kardashian allegedly refers to Whitney Houston, who was alive at the time, as an “old hag.”

“You clearly want people to call you, but yet … you won’t call me back. And, actually, you know what, don’t call me back! Don’t ever call me back; I never want to talk to you ever, ever again. I think you’re, honestly, a sick human being, and I think you are just so desperate that you’ll do anything for f—– attention. And you’re just so disgusting! Honestly, go, like, have fun with old hag Whitney Houston, like … she’s so sick. And crack is definitely not wack with you guys.”

There was no indication as to how Owens procured the alleged voicemail.

Later in the recording, Kardashian continued to rage on how “disgusting and “sick” Ray J was and that she was going to become successful in spite of him – which she eventually did.

“You need to go hang out with your old, like, friend. And it’s not right, but it’s okay. I’m definitely going to make it anyway because you guys are just disgusting and sick!”

