Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill are reportedly getting divorced

Cynthia Bailey and her husband Mike Hill have been reportedly separated for several months.

The former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star and the Fox Sports anchor are reportedly getting a divorce, The Daily Mail and The Jasmine Brand report.

The Jasmine Brand stated that they have been “separated for a while now” and that the split has been “amicable.”

The news comes about two years after the star couple wed at the Governors Towne Club about 30 miles north of Atlanta in front of about 250 guests in Acworth, Georgia. They reportedly immediately connected when they were introduced to each other on the now-defunct “Steve Harvey Show” in 2018.

TJB reported that fans noticed that Bailey had changed her name from “Cynthia Bailey-Hill” back to “Cynthia Bailey” on Instagram. Meanwhile, a source reported seeing Hill out without his wedding ring and in the arms of a female companion.

Furthermore, the couple did not celebrate their wedding anniversary on their respective Instagram pages. While Bailey has not erased Hill from her IG page, they have not been seen together on her page since the spring.

Ironically, Bailey, who left “RHOA” after 11 seasons, explained to Page Six she decided to retire from the limelight in order to “protect” her marriage to Hill.

“After going through my divorce with my ex [Peter Thomas], I’m very protective of my second marriage because, you know, I really want it to work, and I want to do everything that I can to protect it and to protect Mike,” Bailey said.

Both have denied that infidelity was at the root of their marital issues. In fact, Hill told “TMZ” in 2021 that he considered taking legal action against a woman who claimed he sent her nude photos.