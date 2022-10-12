Draymond Green punishment revealed; his mother claps back at critics

After many internal discussions, the Golden State Warriors have come to a final decision about Draymond Green. Green, the team’s All-Star and Olympian forward, threw punches at teammate Jordan Poole after Poole pushed Green during a recent practice. The footage was leaked to TMZ and the team immediately launched an internal investigation into who leaked the footage to the outlet.

TMZ obtained the video of the altercation between Draymond Green and Jordan Poole at practice https://t.co/55rMnBqAVG pic.twitter.com/k02BGsBo8G — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 7, 2022

After the Warriors’ 131-98 preseason win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Oct. 11, head coach Steve Kerr updated the media on Green’s status.

Green’s returning to practice on Oct. 13, he’s been fined and not suspended and will play in the team’s next preseason game on Oct. 14. He has been fined, but won’t face a suspension.

“We spent the last week in deep discussions with all of our key figures in the organization, including Jordan [Poole] and Draymond, of course,” Kerr said. “Steph [Curry], all of our players, [team president] Bob [Myers]. A lot of conversations, individual conversations, players-only, everything you could think of, all the possible combinations of having a conversation, we’ve had them and it’s been an exhaustive process.”

The coach later said the Warriors have been successful and won four championships in a six-year span because of the franchise’s commitment to continuity.

On social media, Green’s mom denied the forward suckered-punch his teammate.

“That wasn’t a sucker punch,” she tweeted. “Dray didn’t aggressively go to Poole. His hands were down. Man-to-man, you go over to talk (to ask what’s up, what you say)! Got shoved and reacted … End of story!”

Green’s mother eventually deleted her Twitter account after drawing criticism.

Draymond Green’s mom fired off this really poor defense of her sons blatant sucker punch, saying it wasn’t in fact a sucker punch, got killed for it, then deleted her entire account. pic.twitter.com/IyQ1pl4Egb — Dante (@DanteTheDon) October 11, 2022

The Warriors open the 2022-23 regular season against the Los Angeles Lakers at 10 p.m. EDT on Oct. 18.