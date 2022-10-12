Issa Rae and Delta Air Lines partner on travel-inspired fashion line

The Delta Runway Collection recently teamed up with writer and actress Issa Rae to reveal a fashion line for today’s trendy, adventurous travelers. Rae is known for her many forays into comedy and for producing shows like Insecure and Rap Sh** on HBO Max. Now, she has stepped forth to tap into her fashion bag by partnering with Delta Airlines to create a line of apparel inspired by the magic of travel.

Six indie fashion companies teamed up to design everything from swimwear to sunglasses for Rae and The Delta Runway Collection. The personal experience of each designer inspired was inspired by their travels worldwide, from China to New York City. Issa Rae told Forbes that the collection is about “elevating their stories, each deeply rooted in the belief that there is comfort in human connections, strength in being present, and inspiration to be found in the adventures we embark on.”

The collection also offers durable products like containers and bags made for traveling. These stylish items are leak-proof and easy to clean. The line also features unisex shoewear that are great for travel or work. Ponto footwork designed a “work leisure” shoe ideal for a traveler’s lifestyle, particularly the person who wants comfort but needs to be dressed for a professional event. Limited items from this collection are now available online.